Darmian staying at Manchester United, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says Matteo Darmian will stay at Manchester United despite the defender announcing his intention to leave.

Italy international Darmian has been linked with a return to Serie A, but with the league's transfer window closing on Friday a deal has not materialised.

Darmian started United's first Premier League game of the season and is in line to continue in Mourinho's side as Antonio Valencia is not fit enough to play despite returning to full training.

And Mourinho indicated Darmian will remain a United player regardless of Valencia's return, as well as the signing of teenager Diego Dalot likely limiting his minutes on the pitch this season.

"I don't think he will go," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of United's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

"He cannot have any bad feeling towards us because we opened the door for him in case his desire was to go. But for me, it's good news that Matteo is staying.

"He's always an option, a reliable player. We know his performance level is that one. We know he always does a job for the team. Right-back, left-back, starting, on the bench. He's a fantastic professional.

"He's loved in the group. It's good news if Matteo is not leaving."

Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic are back in full training, along with Valencia, but Sunday's game at Brighton will come too soon for the midfield duo.

"Our training has been really, really good all week and we go [to Brighton] to win, obviously," said Mourinho. "That is our main objective."