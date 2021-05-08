Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 8 May, 12.30pm BST

The game to watch on the final day of the Championship season is at Pride Park, where Derby and Sheffield Wednesday go head-to-head to avoid the drop.

At least one of the two storied clubs is set to play League One football next season, with three points currently separating Derby in the safety of 21st place from Wednesday in penultimate 23rd spot.

Victory for the Rams will guarantee their survival, but Wayne Rooney’s side are on a six-match losing run ahead of the key clash.

Wednesday’s recent form is a little better, with one defeat in their last four outings, but the Yorkshire club have just one victory in their last six attempts and have to win here.

Even that might not be enough, as Rotherham’s game at eighth-placed Cardiff will have a big say in the eventual make-up of the standings.

Rotherham are on 41 points, one above Wednesday and two behind Derby, and victory in Wales will clinch their survival if Derby fail to win.

Rotherham have a superior goal difference, so Derby would fall into the relegation zone with a draw against Wednesday if the Millers win.

It should make for a fascinating and tense spectacle. The Pride Park side have not played in the third tier since the 1985/86 season, while the Owls haven’t graced League One in a decade.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal