DR Congo pull out of Nations Cup bidding

African football's governing body will decide in January on the outcome of the bids but with just two countries left in the running it will only have to allocate one tournament to each.

The next Nations Cup finals in 2012 are being co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, after which the tournament switches from every even year to every odd year.

The 2013 finals have been awarded to Libya.

Morocco and South Africa were serious rivals for the right to host the 2010 World Cup which went to South Africa. Both have previously hosted the Nations Cup, Morocco in 1988 and South Africa in 1996.