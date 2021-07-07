Trending

England vs Denmark: Lineups confirmed for Euro 2020 semi-final

Bukayo Saka is recalled for England against Denmark, as the Euro 2020 semi-finals continue

England lineup
(Image credit: Getty)
England vs Denmark kicks off at 8pm as the Euro 2020 semi-finals draw to a close - and the big news is that Bukayo Saka has been recalled following injury concerns ahead of the Ukraine game. 

Elsewhere in the lineup, Mason Mount starts alongside Rice and Phillips in midfield, while Kyle Walker and Luke Shaw flank the central defenders. 

It's a back four again for Gareth Southgate, who deployed a 3-4-3 formation against Germany in the last-16.

Denmark, meanwhile, stick with their tried and tested 3-4-3.

England

4-3-3

Pickford

Walker
Stones
Maguire
Shaw

Phillips
Rice
Mount

Saka
Sterling
Kane

Denmark

4-4-2

Schmeichel

Stryger
Kjaer
Vestergaard
Christensen

Damsgaard
Hojbjerg
Delaney
Maehle

Braithwaite
Dolberg