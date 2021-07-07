England vs Denmark: Lineups confirmed for Euro 2020 semi-final

England vs Denmark kicks off at 8pm as the Euro 2020 semi-finals draw to a close - and the big news is that Bukayo Saka has been recalled following injury concerns ahead of the Ukraine game.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Mason Mount starts alongside Rice and Phillips in midfield, while Kyle Walker and Luke Shaw flank the central defenders.

It's a back four again for Gareth Southgate, who deployed a 3-4-3 formation against Germany in the last-16.

Denmark, meanwhile, stick with their tried and tested 3-4-3.

England

4-3-3

Pickford

Walker

Stones

Maguire

Shaw

Phillips

Rice

Mount

Saka

Sterling

Kane

Denmark

4-4-2

Schmeichel

Stryger

Kjaer

Vestergaard

Christensen

Damsgaard

Hojbjerg

Delaney

Maehle

Braithwaite

Dolberg

