Euro 2024: France invite disgraced star to last-16 clash with Belgium

France have reportedly invited Paul Pogba to their Euro 2024 last 16 clash against Belgium in Dusseldorf on Monday.

Pogba was handed a four-year ban from world football in February for a doping offence after he failed a drugs test following Juventus' clash against Udinese in August 2023.

According to ESPN, Pogba, who remains in close contact with France boss Didier Deschamps, will be present for their Euro 2024 last 16 match as his former international teammates look to put an underwhelming group stage campaign which saw them finish behind Euro 2024's surprise pack Austria, behind them.

Former Manchester United midfielder Pogba has reportedly travelled to Germany from his home in Turin and will take in the action alongside his former France teammate Blaise Matuidi. ESPN add that the pair have also been invited to see their ex-teammates after the match.

Pogba has won 91 caps for France and was a key part of the team that won the 2018 World Cup and also helped Les Bleus reach the final of Euro 2016. The 31-year-old has not played football since August 2023 and is currently preparing for his case to be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as he hopes to see his ban reduced.

The four-year ban handed to the midfielder effectively ended his career at the top level, with the player issuing an emotional statement upon receiving the initial judgement.

Paul Pogba celebrates winning the 2018 World Cup

"Everything I have built in my professional career has been taken away from me," he said in a statement. "When I am free of legal restrictions, the full story will become clear.

"As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against."

France take on Belgium looking to seal a quarter-final spot against the winners of Monday night's Portugal versus Slovenia clash.

