Euro 2024: Just one team has already been eliminated - with three sides confirmed in last 16

As the Euro 2024 group stages enters the final round of games, it's already become clear that one team won't be heading into the last 16.

Group A will kick off the final group games on Sunday evening, with the hosts Germany having already booked their spot in the knockout stages. Switzerland are the side most likely to join them, though Scotland and Hungary both have the opportunity to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

These final Euro 2024 group stage games will run until Wednesday, before the last 16 gets underway on Saturday. However, it's already guaranteed one team one be heading any further in the tournament, due to recent results.

VIDEO: How France Can Cope Without Kylian Mbappe

Indeed, Poland have already been eliminated from the tournament, despite them having not even played their final match against France. Two losses in their first matches against the Netherlands and Austria left the Poles on zero points, with the 0-0 draw between the Netherlands and France later condemning their fate.

Group D, therefore, sees the Netherlands lead France both on four points, while Austria are on three. It's impossible for Poland to catch the top two as a result, with four points an insurmountable gap for the final match.

And while three points have been enough for nations to progress as one of the best third-placed teams at the previous two Euros, it's also impossible for Poland to finish in that spot, because, regardless of their result against France and Austria's against the Netherlands, teams level on points in groups at the Euros are first determined by head-to-head.

Poland have been knocked out of Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Poland having lost 3-1 to Austria, they are unable to finish above Ralf Rangnick's side, thus determining their fate to fourth in Group D at Euro 2024. If the two teams had drawn, then goal difference is used, followed by goals scored.

Three teams, meanwhile, have already confirmed their spots in the last 16, with Germany, Spain and Portugal all there following the six points they have all picked up from their opening two matches.

But while Germany are currently unsure whether they will finish first or second in Group A, results after matchday two mean that both Spain and Portgual are guaranteed to have topped their respective groups.

Spain will face a third-placed side from either Group A, D, E or F, while Portugal are against a third-placed team from either Group A, B or C.

Robert Lewandowski has been injured for Poland this tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

