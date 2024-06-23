Euro 2024: Just one team has already been eliminated - with three sides confirmed in last 16

Euro 2024 has already seen the first victim, though three sides are preparing for the knockout stages

Michael Gregoritsch (AUT), Jakub Kiwior (POL), Nicola Zalewski (POL), and Coach Michal Probierz (POL) are participating during the Poland vs. Austria match UEFA Euro 2024 in Berlin, Germany, on June 21, 2024. (Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
As the Euro 2024 group stages enters the final round of games, it's already become clear that one team won't be heading into the last 16.

Group A will kick off the final group games on Sunday evening, with the hosts Germany having already booked their spot in the knockout stages. Switzerland are the side most likely to join them, though Scotland and Hungary both have the opportunity to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 