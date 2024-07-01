Euro 2024: Kevin De Bruyne hits out at journalist's 'stupid' question as war of words breaks out

By
published

Kevin De Bruyne was speaking after his Belgium side crashed out of Euro 2024

Belgium skipper Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium skipper Kevin De Bruyne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne was embroiled in a war of words with a journalist after his side crashed out of Euro 2024 in the last 16. 

An 85th-minute Jan Vertonghen own goal was enough to settle a tense match as the Belgians followed up their 2022 World Cup group stage exit with another early departure in Germany

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.