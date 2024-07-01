Euro 2024: Kevin De Bruyne hits out at journalist's 'stupid' question as war of words breaks out

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne was embroiled in a war of words with a journalist after his side crashed out of Euro 2024 in the last 16.

An 85th-minute Jan Vertonghen own goal was enough to settle a tense match as the Belgians followed up their 2022 World Cup group stage exit with another early departure in Germany.

The Euro 2024 defeat marked the end of a disappointing tournament for Domenico Tedesco's men, who scored just twice in four games, as the sun sets on the team's so-called 'Golden Generation'.

VIDEO: Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is SO GOOD

And it was this label that upset the Manchester City man in his post-match press conference.

"Is it hard that the golden generation didn't achieve a final?", De Bruyne was asked.

"What is a golden generation?", the 33-year-old replied. "Yours!", was the response, before De Bruyne hit back.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Stupid": Kevin De Bruyne angry after a question about his "golden generation" who didn't win anything #belgium #frabel #euro2024 pic.twitter.com/7z7bOzsbh1July 1, 2024

"Yours?," he asked. "And you say that France, England, Spain and Germany is not a Golden Generation? Okay, thank you."

As De Bruyne headed for the exit, he was captured on camera shaking his head, saying: "Stupid."

That clip quickly hit social media, with Tancredi Palmeri, the journalist involved in the exchange, firing back on X.

Ahah DeBruyne just called me stupid.Hey Kevin, little memo for you: the golden generation you mentioned of France, England, Germany and Spain they ALL REACHED A FINAL!Usual footballer that wants only question telling him how good they are.Spoiled brat https://t.co/vuxnu8y9B1July 1, 2024

"Ahah DeBruyne just called me stupid," he posted. "Hey Kevin, little memo for you: the golden generation you mentioned of France, England, Germany and Spain they ALL REACHED A FINAL!

"Usual footballer that wants only question telling him how good they are. Spoiled brat."

While the debate continued on social media, the question of what next for De Bruyne and Belgium will come to the fore in the coming days, with the midfielder addressing the matter of his future with the national team earlier in the press conference.

De Bruyne had a war of words with journalists (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's too early to say," he said. "Let me process this first. First a good holiday and then I'll think about the future."

France's win means they will face Portugal in the quarter-finals on Friday after Cristiano Ronaldo's side edged past a spirited Slovenia side on penalties.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

Slovenia fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo and hold up ‘Messi’ shirts – BEFORE Portugal captain's penalty miss

Surprise Euros hero issues warning to Premier League clubs before potential transfer

Revealed: Why Kylian Mbappe celebrated in Jan Vertonghen’s face after France v Belgium own goal