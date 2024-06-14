Euro 2024: Scotland boss Steve Clarke rages at his own coach in Germany drubbing

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is 3-0 down at Euro 2024 and in disagreement with his own coaching staff

Euro 2024 has started with Germany smashing Scotland – and Steve Clarke is furious.

But one of the people to feel the brunt of Clarke's wrath is his own set-piece coach, Austin MacPhee. The Aston Villa man is with the Tartan Army this summer – and according to ITV commentator, Sam Matterface, Clarke had a row on the touchline with MacPhee over Scotland failing to take advantage of a free-kick they were given in the second half.

