Euro 2024: Scotland boss Steve Clarke rages at his own coach in Germany drubbing

Euro 2024 has started with Germany smashing Scotland – and Steve Clarke is furious.

But one of the people to feel the brunt of Clarke's wrath is his own set-piece coach, Austin MacPhee. The Aston Villa man is with the Tartan Army this summer – and according to ITV commentator, Sam Matterface, Clarke had a row on the touchline with MacPhee over Scotland failing to take advantage of a free-kick they were given in the second half.

It's been a night to forget, all right.

Scotland were reduced to 10 men before the stroke of half-time (Image credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The first-half was perhaps the worst that Scotland have ever had at a European Championship, with the Germans running riot. Florian Wirtz opened the tournament with a bang within ten minutes, before fellow 21-year-old Jamal Musiala doubled the lead with a stunning strike quickly after.

VAR overturned a decision to give a penalty , giving the Scots reprieve and a free-kick to defend, but not long after that, a penalty was actually given , with Ryan Porteous dismissed for a two-footed lunge and Kai Havertz dispatching the resulting spot-kick.

On the ITV team, Graeme Souness slammed the ‘catalogue of mistakes’ he’d just witnessed, while fellow former Scotland international Ally McCoist pointed out where things were going wrong for Steve Clarke’s side.

