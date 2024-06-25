Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for France vs Poland?

By
published

Euro 2024's Group D concludes on Tuesday with first place still to be decided - but who are the commentators for France vs Poland

Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for France vs Poland?
Kylian Mbappe could return to face Poland on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Group C of Euro 2024 comes to a head in Tuesday's early slate of games, with three teams still vying for first place.

France will be hoping that they can see off already-eliminated Poland in Dortmund to maximise their chances of finishing top of the group and ensuring an easier last 16 match at Euro 2024. Didier Deschamps will be hoping to call upon Kylian Mbappe again after the forward missed the draw with the Netherlands with a broken nose. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.