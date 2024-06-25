Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for France vs Poland?
Euro 2024's Group D concludes on Tuesday with first place still to be decided - but who are the commentators for France vs Poland
Group C of Euro 2024 comes to a head in Tuesday's early slate of games, with three teams still vying for first place.
France will be hoping that they can see off already-eliminated Poland in Dortmund to maximise their chances of finishing top of the group and ensuring an easier last 16 match at Euro 2024. Didier Deschamps will be hoping to call upon Kylian Mbappe again after the forward missed the draw with the Netherlands with a broken nose.
It's set to a drama-packed pair of games in today's 5pm kick-offs which will be broadcast live on the BBC at 4.30pm. Here is a look at who will be bringing us the action between France and Poland on BBC One.
Who are the BBC commentators for France vs Poland at Euro 2024?
Experienced BBC commentator Steve Bower will be on the gantry in Dortmund to describe the action for this one. A veteran of the BBC's major tournament commentary team for the past ten years, Bower is regularly heard on Match of the Day. He will be joined by former England and Arsenal man Martin Keown on co-commentary duties.
Back in the studio, Gary Lineker will be at the helm and he will be able to call three former England internationals as pundits, with former Manchester City right-back Micah Richards, ex-Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard.
There will be updates from the Netherlands vs Austria game, with the Dutch knowing that if they win and better France's result. France must win and hope the Netherlands don't in order to top the group, but if both win it will go down to goal difference and then goals scored.
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.