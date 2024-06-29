Euro 2024: Who are the ITV pundits for Germany vs Denmark?
ITV will bring us the Euro 2024 last-16 clash between Germany and Denmark on Saturday evening
Neighbours: everybody needs good neighbours. But Euro 2024 last-16 rivals Germany and Denmark are unlikely to be there for one another or become good friends when they go head to head on Saturday night.
Three-time European champions Germany have shown signs of looking like their old selves after three disappointing showings at their past three major tournaments: progressing here would see them through to their first quarter-final since Euro 2016.
Euro 1992 winners Denmark will meanwhile want to at least emulate their Euro 2020 showing, when they advanced through to the semi-finals - and ITV's team of pundits will be bringing us all the action live from Dortmund in Saturday evening's 8pm kick-off (9pm German time).
Why Germany Have Been The Best Team At Euro 2024 (So Far)
Who are the ITV commentators for Germany vs Denmark at Euro 2024?
Commentator Clive Tyldesley needs no introduction having been a regular presence on ITV's coverage of major tournaments since the 1998 World Cup. As things stand, this will be his final assignment for the channel.
Sitting alongside the veteran broadcaster on the gantry will be former Rangers centre-forward Ally McCoist.
McCoist represented Scotland at the 1990 and 1998 World Cups as well as at the 1992 and 1996 editions of the European Championships.
Who are the ITV pundits for for Germany vs Denmark at Euro 2024?
Mark Pougatch will host proceedings in the ITV studio, with analysis set to be provided by former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane alongside former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.