Euro 2024: Who are the ITV pundits for Germany vs Denmark?

Christian Eriksen scored Denmark's opener against Slovenia in their first group stage game

Neighbours: everybody needs good neighbours. But Euro 2024 last-16 rivals Germany and Denmark are unlikely to be there for one another or become good friends when they go head to head on Saturday night.

Three-time European champions Germany have shown signs of looking like their old selves after three disappointing showings at their past three major tournaments: progressing here would see them through to their first quarter-final since Euro 2016.

Euro 1992 winners Denmark will meanwhile want to at least emulate their Euro 2020 showing, when they advanced through to the semi-finals - and ITV's team of pundits will be bringing us all the action live from Dortmund in Saturday evening's 8pm kick-off (9pm German time).

Why Germany Have Been The Best Team At Euro 2024 (So Far)

Commentator Clive Tyldesley needs no introduction having been a regular presence on ITV's coverage of major tournaments since the 1998 World Cup. As things stand, this will be his final assignment for the channel.

Sitting alongside the veteran broadcaster on the gantry will be former Rangers centre-forward Ally McCoist.

McCoist represented Scotland at the 1990 and 1998 World Cups as well as at the 1992 and 1996 editions of the European Championships.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who are the ITV pundits for for Germany vs Denmark at Euro 2024?

Mark Pougatch will host proceedings in the ITV studio, with analysis set to be provided by former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane alongside former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world to the summer's big tournament.

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world