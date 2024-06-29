Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Switzerland vs Italy?

The Euro 2024 round of 16 will get under way on Saturday teatime in Berlin’s Olympiastadion, with kick off set for 6pm local time (5pm UK time).

Contesting the first fixture of the second round, Group A runners-up Switzerland take on another of Euro 2024’s second-placed sides, reigning champions Italy.

The Swiss drew with Hungary in their opening game before beating Scotland and taking a very good point against hosts Germany, while Italy saw off Albania before losing to Spain and rescuing a late point against unfortunate Croatia to book their passage through. Here’s all you need to know about the officials in charge of this first knockout game of the summer.

Who is the referee for Switzerland vs Italy at Euro 2024?

Szymon Marciniak will take charge of Euro 2024's first knockout game (Image credit: Alamy)

Poland's Szymon Marciniak has been appointed as the referee for this game - his second outing of the tournament having previously overseen Belgium's 2-0 victory over Romania in the second round of group stage games.

Marciniak has plenty of big games under his belt after earning a reputation as one of Europe's leading referees, taking charge of the 2022 World Cup final and the 2023 Champions League final.

Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik will run the line for this game.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Switzerland vs Italy at Euro 2024?

Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two more Poles will be in the video studio: Tomasz Kwiatkowski leads the team, assisted by Bartosz Frankowski and German Bastian Dankert.

Kwiatowski has worked with Marciniak before, as Newcastle United fans may remember from the handball given against Tino Livramento against PSG in the Champions League group stage last season.

Argentinian Facundo Tello will be in the dugout as fourth official fresh off an earful from Steve Clarke after he failed to spot the penalty Scotland should have been awarded against Hungary.

