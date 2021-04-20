European Super League: Jordan Henderson calls emergency meeting for Premier League captains

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to lead a meeting between the captains of all 20 Premier League clubs, it is believed, in a bid to discuss the European Super League.

Following the announcement on Sunday of the Super League, there has been widespread outrage across the world from football fans, angry at the new breakaway league. One of England's six rebel clubs, Liverpool, drew 1-1 with Leeds United last night; they were subject to protests outside Elland Road, while Leeds players wore t-shirts before the game to protest the breakaway.

Both before and after the game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp stated that neither him nor the players had been consulted over the Super League plans, while James Milner - who captained the side in Jordan Henderson's absence - also expressed his worry about the plans, saying "I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen."

Now, it is understood that Henderson is set to rally all 20 Premier League captains together in a bid to discuss the response that the players themselves will have.

Henderson is a well-respected member of the Premier League and the vice-captain of England. During the pandemic, the Liverpool midfielder oversaw the creation of a fund, aimed at making millions for the National Health Service after what many perceived to be unjust criticism by health secretary Matt Hancock.

Liverpool players were apparently not briefed by owners Fenway Sports Group directly over the Super League. Manchester United also found out about the plans via the media, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left to face the press when the news broke on Sunday during the 3-1 win over Burnley.

Arsenal have reportedly had a meeting with chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, with Mikel Arteta and his players said to be "frustrated" with the plans. Pep Guardiola also has questioned the competition, asking why clubs such as Ajax - who have four Champions League trophies - were not invited.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has taken a softer approach with the media, saying that he doesn't want to "get involved in sports politics". Tottenham Hotspur are currently without a manager, with caretaker boss Ryan Mason set to lead Spurs against Southampton midweek before the Carabao Cup final this weekend.

