FIFA 21: How to get Luis Figo, Javier Zanetti and Edwin van der Sar icon cards in FUT
FIFA 21's Squad Builder Challenges are offering some stunning legends that you can integrate into your Ultimate Team squad
Part of the fun of FIFA 21 is that it's not just current stars that you can get into your Ultimate Team squad. Oh no.
The icons cards are part and parcel of FUT and three new icons have been added to the game's SBCs. Manchester United, Fulham and Ajax legend Edwin van der Sar, Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti and Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter midfielder Luis Figo are all now available.
So how do you get these bad boys in your line-up? All of these options are extremely expensive if you're buying the players for the squads from scratch. Should you have some valuable players in your squad though, it never goes a miss to see what you can cash in for a better model...
Luis Figo
By far the costliest squads you'll have to assemble, perhaps unsurprisingly, belong to Galactico Luis Figo. You're going to have to build a whopping eight different teams just to get this card.
Born Legend
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
- Minimum Team Chemistry: 50
Reward: One Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Silver
- Minimum Team Chemistry: 50
Reward: One Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 80
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 75
Reward: One Mixed Players Pack
National idol
- Portuguese Players: Minimum One
- Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 82
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 70
Reward: One Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
The Lion King
- Barcelona Players: Minimum One
- Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 86
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 65
Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack
Galacticos
- Real Madrid Players: Minimum One
- Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 87
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 75
Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack
League Finesse
- Serie A TIM Players: Minimum One
- Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 88
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 50
Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack
Edwin van der Sar
The van der Sar challenges are considerably cheaper. Still, you'll have to build six whole squads to get this iconic goalkeeper - perhaps worth it, if you enjoy switching up your defence often.
Born Legend
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
- Minimum Team Chemistry: 50
Reward: One Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Silver
- Minimum Team Chemistry: 50
Reward: One Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 80
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 75
Reward: One Jumbo Gold Pack
The Silverware Days
- Ajax OR Manchester United Players: Minimum One
- Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 84
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 70
Reward: One Premium Electrum Players Pack
National Idol
- Dutch Players: Minimum One
- Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 85
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 65
Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack
Javier Zanetti
Inter Milan's iconic captain Javier Zanetti is the last player you can get on the new SBC challenges. You'll have to assemble seven squads to get this card.
Born Legend
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
- Minimum Team Chemistry: 50
Reward: One Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Silver
- Minimum Team Chemistry: 50
Reward: One Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 80
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 75
Reward: One Mixed Players Pack
Club legend
- Inter Players: Minimum One
- Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 84
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 70
Reward: One Premium Electrum Players Pack
El Tractor
- Argentinian Players: Minimum One
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 85
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 65
Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack
League finesse
- Serie A TIM Players: Minimum One
- Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 86
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 60
Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack
86-rated squad
- Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One
- Team Rating: Minimum 86
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 55
Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack
