What the papers say

Manchester United are prepared to pay £130million for Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell and midfielder James Maddison, The Sun reports.

Tottenham hope to sell Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid in January to prevent him leaving for free next summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen (John Walton/PA)

The Daily Star reports that Everton boss Marco Silva has been given three games to turn his side’s season around or he will be sacked.

Manchester City are considering a January move for 22-year-old Benfica and Portugal defender Ruben Dias, the Daily Mirror says.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri wants to sign Italy left-back Emerson from former club Chelsea, according to the the Daily Express.

Social media round-up

Arsenal scouting £20m-rated Feyenoord midfielder https://t.co/po1Ysz7z3V

— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 10, 2019

Football agent claims he offered Alexandre Lacazette an Arsenal exit https://t.co/asRn0kEv3qpic.twitter.com/hUtAoTYvGA

— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 11, 2019

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keen to sign Manchester United’s France midfielder Pogba, according to ESPN.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Rostov and Norway midfielder Mathias Normann, Goal reports.

Chelsea want to sign Linfield’s 15-year-old Northern Irish attacking midfielder Charlie Allen, who has already had a trial at Spurs, according to Football Insider.