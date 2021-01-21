Frank Lampard's job on the line as Chelsea consider replacements - report

The Chelsea board have begun identifying potential successors to Frank Lampard, according to reports.

A 2-0 defeat by Leicester on Tuesday has increased the pressure on Lampard, who has overseen wins in just two of his side’s last eight Premier League games.

Chelsea sit eighth in the table at the midway stage of the campaign and will drop to ninth if Aston Villa beat Newcastle on Saturday.

Lampard was given a sizable transfer kitty in last summer’s window and spent more than £200m on new additions.

The former England international has struggled to get the best out of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz so far this season.

And members of the Chelsea hierarchy are growing increasingly concerned about the team’s results and performances.

According to the Guardian , the board have begun to look for potential replacements in the event of Lampard losing his job.

The report states that Lampard does not have long to convince his superiors that he is still the right man for the job.

Roman Abramovich could intervene if Chelsea fall too far behind the top four, with the Blues currently five points adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot.

Thomas Tuchel has been linked with the position and the former PSG boss has alerted the club that he would be interested in taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

Ralf Rangnick has been mentioned as a potential short-term appointment, perhaps before Chelsea target RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann in the summer.

Max Allegri and Ralph Hasenhuttl are also thought to be in the frame should Lampard be relieved of his duties.

The former Derby head coach has 18 months remaining on the three-year deal he signed in west London in 2019.

Chelsea face Luton in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend, before a crunch clash with Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

FEATURE Joe Biden inauguration: why soccer should thrive under the USA's new president

QUESTION Why is Timo Werner struggling so much at Chelsea?

QUIZ! Can you name every Premier League club of the noughties?