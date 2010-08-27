Fulham sign Mexico defender Salcido
By app
LONDON - Experienced Mexico defender Carlos Salcido joined Fulham for an undisclosed fee from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven on Friday.
"It has always been an ambition to play in England in the Premier League," Salcido told the club's website after signing a three-year deal.
"The season has already started so I know I need to work hard with the manager (Mark Hughes) and the team to make sure that I settle quickly."
Salcido, who began his career with Guadalajara, was part of Mexico's 2006 and 2010 World Cup squads.
