Fulham sign Mexico defender Salcido

"It has always been an ambition to play in England in the Premier League," Salcido told the club's website after signing a three-year deal.

"The season has already started so I know I need to work hard with the manager (Mark Hughes) and the team to make sure that I settle quickly."

Salcido, who began his career with Guadalajara, was part of Mexico's 2006 and 2010 World Cup squads.

