Fulham to complete stunning triple signing worth £60m: report

Marco Silva looks set for a squad revamp this summer

Fulham look set to pull off a remarkable triple swoop worth £60 million as they continue their progression under manager Marco Silva.

The West London outfit have recorded comfortable 10th and 13th placed finishes in the Premier League since their promotion from the Championship despite losing key players Aleksander Mitrovic and Frank Anguissa in recent years.

The recent departure of Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich offers yet another obstacle for Silva to overcome as he prepares for the upcoming season, however his lofty price tag has left plenty to spend for the rest of the window.

Palhinha finally secured a move to Bayern Munich this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fulham's £60 million triple raid

Fulham look set to begin a summer of spending with reports in Brazil suggesting that a move for Fluminense's Andre Trinande is edging closer to completion.

A move for the midfielder was believed to be close a number of times over the past 12 months as Palhinha's future remained unclear despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool in the Brazilian.

However, according to Goal Brazil, the 23-year old is now on the verge of signing for Fulham in a bargain £25 million move this summer.

Andre has been a key figure for Fluminense this season (Image credit: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, a £35 million move for Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe appears to be close to fruition after The Guardian confirmed the England under-21 international was close to a 'club record' transfer.

The 23-year old has failed to make a permanent impression on manager Mikel Arteta despite a fantastic individual 2021/22 campaign, seeing Martin Odegaard thrive in his preferred midfield role.

The academy graduate made just 13 appearances in the league, failing to register a single goal in any competition.

Smith Rowe looks destined for the exit door (Image credit: Getty)

Finally, the Cottagers are closing in on a return for academy graduate and promotion hero Ryan Sessegnon following his release from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year old failed to make a single appearance last season and has been without consistent first team action since a 2020/21 loan spell with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Sessegnon made over 100 appearances for Fulham during his first spell at the club, helping them to promotion in 2019 as well as winning the Championship Young Player of the Season award for his exploits.

