Giroud keen for Chelsea to move for Fekir

Olivier Giroud is keen for France team-mate Nabil Fekir to join him at Chelsea and has discussed the prospect with the Lyon star.

Fekir was widely tipped to join Liverpool before Les Bleus' triumphant World Cup campaign but the deal collapsed.

Giroud picked over that situation with the 25-year-old forward while in Russia and flagged up Chelsea as a possible alternative destination.

"I spoke about his failed Liverpool move when we were with the French national team," Giroud told reporters after the 0-0 International Champions Cup draw between Chelsea and Lyon at Stamford Bridge, where the hosts prevailed 5-4 on penalties.

"After, it was about Chelsea and even Eden [Hazard] spoke about that with him. We would have him here with pleasure for sure, he is a really good player of course.

"Now, I don't know if [a move for Fekir] is still in the news because the transfer market is closing on Thursday."

Speaking after the match in London, Lyon head coach Bruno Genesio conceded he was braced for further Fekir approaches.

"He wanted to leave at the end of last season, but came back to training yesterday and was happy," he told a news conference. "Who knows?

"There may be opportunities that come up before the end of the window. For now, he is a Lyon player."