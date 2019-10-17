Hamstring injury sidelines Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson is set for a spell out of action after sustaining what boss Sean Dyche has described as a “reasonably serious” hamstring injury while on international duty.

Gudmundsson came off early on in Iceland’s 1-0 Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to France last week.

Dyche said on Thursday at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leicester: “Johann Gudmundsson won’t be figuring.

“Unfortunately he got injured on international duty, a reasonably serious hamstring injury, so it certainly won’t be days, it will be more like weeks and I don’t know how many yet, but it’s serious enough to speak in that way.”

Dyche also said ex-Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, on loan at Burnley from Chelsea, is “making progress but not quite there” with regards to his recovery from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, a late call will be made on midfielder Jack Cork, who missed the 1-0 win over Everton last time out due to a shoulder issue, and forward Ashley Barnes (groin) ahead of Saturday’s match.

Dyche said: “Corky is a touch and go one with his shoulder blade injury, a fine fracture, and Ashley Barnes has a tight groin, so we’ll have to make judgement calls on them.

“It’s not a no though – that will be a judgement call on the risk and rewards of playing.”

Full-back Erik Pieters, who came off injured against Everton, looks set to be available having trained this week.

The contest at the King Power Stadium is a clash between two sides who have made decent starts to the Premier League season.

Leicester, under Dyche’s former colleague Brendan Rodgers, are fourth in the table, three places and two points better off than Burnley, whose last four games have seen them win twice and and draw twice.

Dyche, who was on the coaching staff at Watford when Rodgers was manager at the club in 2008-09, said: “So far the performances have been good.

“It sounds easy doesn’t it? Four unbeaten in the Premier League. It’s not easy. We certainly respect that, we know we’ve had to earn it and we will have to continue doing that.”