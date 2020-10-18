Harry Redknapp says Tottenham forward line is as good as Liverpool's - thanks to Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale’s arrival makes the Tottenham Hotspur front line one of the best in the world, according to former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp.

The Wales international re-joined his former club on loan during the summer after seven trophy-laden years at Real Madrid.

Bale won four Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns at the Bernabeu, but his relationship with coach Zinedine Zidane soured and he made just 16 league appearances in 2019/20.

The 31-year-old’s explosion came under Redknapp at Spurs, and his former manager believes that his return makes Spurs one of the most dangerous sides on the planet.

“What a forward line Jose Mourinho has got now - Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Bale,” Redknapp told the Sun.

“In my book that stands in comparison alongside Liverpool’s... and any around in fact.

“Imagine if you’re a defender and you see those three names on the team sheet.

“It’s mouth-watering for most but knee-trembling for anyone trying to stop them.”

Redknapp also drew comparisons between Bale and his former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

“There is so much of Gareth’s game that reminds me of Ronaldo,” he added.

“It’s scary how good he is. Bale can pick the ball up on the edge of his own box and before you know it, he’s beaten half-a-dozen players and is in the opposition one.

“But it’s not all about pace, so forget any idea that he won’t be half the player if he’s not as fast as before.

“His left foot is like a sledgehammer and he’ll smash a few in from 30 yards, for sure.

“And, like Ronaldo, the rest of his game is so good that you forget how dangerous he is in the air, too.”

