Highlights: Bafana Bafana begin Cosafa Cup campaign with a win

Bafana Bafana began their Cosafa Cup campaign off to a winning start following their 1-0 victory over Botswana at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Kagiso Malinga bagged the only goal of the game in the 67th minute when he unleashed a volley from a tight angle, which caught Botswana goalkeeper Ezekiel Morake off guard as it snuck under him before crossing the line.

Bafana went on to take the lead two minutes later at the other as Kagiso Malinga unleashed a volley from a tight angle that caught the Botswana shot-stopper by surprise.

The victory saw South Africa claim second place in Group A behind first place Eswatini, who they will face in the next group stage encounter on Thursday.

WATCH: Bafana Bafana 1-0 Botswana