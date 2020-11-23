Highlights: Liverpool ease past Leicester, while Arsenal's scoring struggles continue
By Dean Workman
Catch all the highlights from Sunday’s Premier League action as Liverpool eased to a comfortable win over Leicester City, while Arsenal were held to a 0-0 with Leeds and Everton edged Fulham.
Liverpool 3:0 Leicester City
Leeds 0-0 Arsenal
West Ham 1-0 Sheffield United
Fulham 2:3 Everton
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.