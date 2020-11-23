Trending

Highlights: Liverpool ease past Leicester, while Arsenal's scoring struggles continue

Diogo Jota
(Image credit: PA)

Catch all the highlights from Sunday’s Premier League action as Liverpool eased to a comfortable win over Leicester City, while Arsenal were held to a 0-0 with Leeds and Everton edged Fulham.

Liverpool 3:0 Leicester City

Leeds 0-0 Arsenal

West Ham 1-0 Sheffield United

Fulham 2:3 Everton