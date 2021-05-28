Highlights: Mhango fires Pirates past AmaZulu
Orlando Pirates secured a narrow 1-0 victory over AmaZulu FC in a DStv Premiership match at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday evening.
A goal from Gabadinho Mhango saw the Buccaneers remain fourth on the league standings, but they are now four points behind second-placed Usuthu, with Pirates having one game in hand.
WATCH: Orlando Pirates 1-0 AmaZulu
