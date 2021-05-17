Highlights: Raja fight back to hold Pirates
Raja Casablanca came from behind to hold Orlando Pirates to a 1-1 draw in the quarter-final first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Vincent Pule opened the scoring for Pirates in the first half but Ben Malango equalised and claimed a crucial away goal for the Green Eagles heading into the return leg.
WATCH: Orlando Pirates 1 - 1 Raja Casablanca
