Higuain hits 100th Serie A goal with opener at San Siro
Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain reached 100 Serie A goals - for Napoli and the Bianconeri combined - as he scored the opener against AC Milan.
Gonzalo Higuain reached 100 Serie A goals with his opener against AC Milan for Juventus on Saturday.
The Argentina international has been a scoring sensation since arriving in Italy with Napoli just over four years ago, netting 71 times in the league for the Partenopei.
Higuain's final 36-goal campaign at San Paolo in 2015-16 earned a reported €90million switch to Juve, where he has continued his fine form.
A tally of 24 Serie A goals secured the Scudetto in Turin last season, while this landmark effort - a stunning snapshot - was his fifth of the current campaign.
23' That's 's th goal in ! And what a goal! Pipita smashes into the bottom corner from the edge of the box! October 28, 2017
This clash at San Siro was Higuain's 153rd league appearance in Italy, with the 23rd-minute strike his 73rd with his right foot. He has also netted 20 with his left, six with his head and a solitary effort with his chest.
100 - Gonzalo Higuain has scored his 100th goals in Serie A, in his 153rd appearance. Pipita. October 28, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.