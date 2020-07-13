Luton vs QPR live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Luton vs QPR live stream, iFollow, 7.45pm BST

Luton Town looked dead and buried in the relegation battle this season. To give the Hatters their credit though, they've dug in and fought hard for points - draws against Leeds and Barnsley have boosted them almost as much as wins against Huddersfield and Swansea. Is the great escape about to happen?

QPR don't have such stress. They're already safe and are building for next season - but a strong end to the season in which they can get their defence a little more solid would be the goal.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and the game is being shown on iFollow in the UK - the cost for UK residents is £10 per game, but just £6 for overseas viewers, so if you use a VPN you can get it cheaper. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Luton vs QPR live stream from outside your country (or cheaper for UK residents)

iFollow has every single EFL game for the rest of the season for those abroad.

Luton fans can watch here.

QPR fans can watch here.

It usually costs a tenner to see your team, but it only costs £6 if you are watching from overseas. So if you're an international fan in the UK at the moment and don't want to pay more, get yourself a handy VPN, and set your location to overseas and pay less. We recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if these two aren't showing them.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

