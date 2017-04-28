Iniesta misses training ahead of Espanyol v Barcelona derby
Andres Iniesta sat out Barcelona's training session on the eve of the derby at Espanyol due to soreness in his right adductor.
Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta missed training due to injury ahead of Saturday's derby showdown with Espanyol.
Luis Enrique's men face their neighbours at Estadi Cornella-El Prat but could be without Iniesta after the 32-year-old sat out Friday's session with a right adductor problem.
Teenage midfielder Carles Alena trained with the first-team in Iniesta's absence.
Barcelona returned to the top of LaLiga by virtue of a superior head-to-head record over Real Madrid following last weekend's dramatic 3-2 Clasico win at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The reigning champions preserved their position at the summit by thrashing bottom side Osasuna 7-1 in midweek.
Iniesta sat out that rout as an unused substitute, while Alena replaced Lionel Messi for the final half hour.
Madrid later responded with a 6-2 triumph at Deportivo La Coruna and retain a game in hand on their rivals.
The available first team squad and Aleñá trained before Espanyol game. Iniesta missed out through injury April 28, 2017
