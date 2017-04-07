Isco committed to Real Madrid, despite Barcelona snack gaffe

Isco has been forced to declare he is not joining Real Madrid's rivals Barcelona after a controversy relating to a bag of crisps.

The in-form attacking midfielder posted a photo on Instagram this week that showed him relaxing with a group of friends, although the presence of a Barcelona-branded packet of crisps caused panic among Madrid supporters.

Isco deleted the offending image before posting a new photo that did not include the snack, before taking to Twitter in a bid to defuse any tension.

He posted: "I'm not joining Barca, you annoying people!

"This was a photo to say that we are going to beat them."

Of the packet of crisps, he added: "By the way I have not tried them! They were for my friends."

Que no me voy al barça pesados!! Con la foto queria decir que nos lo vamos a comer con patatas !!April 6, 2017

Por cierto ni las he probado! Han sido mis amigos para meterme cañaApril 6, 2017

The 24-year-old is out of contract in 2018 and faces an uncertain future, having made it clear he wants to play more regular first-team football.

This is the second time Isco has denied he is joining Barca after reports in Spain claimed the Catalan club would offer him a huge signing fee to run down his contract and move to them on a free transfer.