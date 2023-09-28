‘It sleepwalked into a cultural phenomenon’ – How FIFA video games became an accidental sensation

You would be hard pressed to find a football fan aged under 40 who hasn’t given hours of their life over to the joys, and controller-throwing agony, of FIFA video games.

It has been almost three decades since the groundbreaking football game – now under new branding as EA Sports FC 24 - broke onto the scene.

But, as FourFourTwo discovered in the latest issue, things could have gone differently. In fact, the games may have never come to be at all.

Here is an excerpt of our interview with Lee Price, the author of ‘FIFA Football: The Story Behind the Video Game Sensation’, who was asked by FFT about when the first Mega Drive release came out 30 years ago.

“It was kind of a little play with soccer in the US, as the World Cup was being held over there in 1994,” Price explains.

“But there was little resource and frankly limited interest, and the game was very close to not being finished on time.

“They thought, ‘Let’s get it out and forget about it’ and sleepwalked into a cultural phenomenon. It became so big, they had to make another one, then another one.

“In time, it overtook Madden and proved the title that, worldwide, everyone wanted to play. It wasn’t an accidental success, but it wasn’t a million miles off that.”

EA Sports FC 24, the successor to FIFA 23, is out on September 29, 2023.

