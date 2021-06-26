Italy vs Austria line-ups: Team news from the Euro 2020 second-round knockout

The Italy vs Austria line-ups have been revealed, as we get our first Euro 2020 knockout game at Wembley.

Italy got here by topping their group in style, clocking up nine points and scoring a bagful of goals.

Austria, meanwhile, finished second in a group that also included Netherlands, North Macedonia and Ukraine.

The winners of this game will go on to play either Belgium or Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Italy vs Austria line-ups

Italy line-up

GK G Donnarumma

RB Di Lorenzo

CB Bonucci

CB Acerbi

LB Spinazzola

CM Barella

CM Jorginho

CM Verratti

FW Berardi

FW Immobile

FW Insigne

Substitutes

1 Sirigu

5 Locatelli

9 Belotti

12 Pessina

13 Emerson

14 Chiesa

16 Cristante

20 Bernardeschi

22 Raspadori

23 Bastoni

25 Tolói

26 Meret

Austria line-up

GK Bachmann

RB Lainer

CB Dragovic

CB Hinteregger

LB Alaba

CM Schlager

CM Grillitsch

RW Laimer

AM Sabitzer

LW Baumgartner

FW Arnautovic

Substitutes

1 Schlager

2 Ulmer

5 Posch

6 Ilsanker

11 Gregoritsch

12 Pervan

14 Baumgartlinger

15 Lienhart

16 Trimmel

17 Schaub

18 Schöpf

25 Kalajdzic

