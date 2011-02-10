Ivanovic extends Chelsea contract
LONDON - Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has signed a five and a half year contract extension keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2016, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
"It is good news for me, it is a very big step for me in my career and I want to give my maximum and try to help Chelsea win a lot more trophies," Ivanovic said on the Chelsea website.
The 26-year-old Serbia international joined Chelsea in January 2008 from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow but had to wait eight months to make his debut in a League Cup tie against Portsmouth.
Ivanovic, who won the Premier League title last season and has two FA Cup winners medals, has been a regular in the Chelsea rearguard this season, making 34 appearances.
