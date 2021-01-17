John O’Shea makes surprising choice as Man Utd’s greatest modern signing

John O’Shea believes Rio Ferdinand is Manchester United’s best signing of the modern era.

The Red Devils have been English football’s most successful team in the Premier League era, winning 13 titles and two Champions Leagues.

Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane and Peter Schmeichel are often mentioned in discussions of United’s best pieces of business since 1992.

However, O’Shea - who made 393 appearances for the club - picked out Ferdinand as his No.1.

United paid £30m to sign the central defender from Leeds in 2002, and Ferdinand went on to win six Premier League titles at Old Trafford.

“I’d have to edge it to Rio,” he told Stadium Astro . “In my time, in terms of how consistent he performed. He provided such a solid foundation for the team. He was a great lad as well.

“When he joined he really settled in well, he knew a lot of the players from England. He fitted in well at the time and proved to be a very good signing. People mentioned the price tag a lot but he provided very good value.

“Yeah, it’s close,” he added when he was asked if he would even place Ferdinand above Ronaldo.

“You are talking about two amazing players but just at the time, what was needed and the impact he made overall at the club, for me Rio just edges it.”

O’Shea also discussed Bruno Fernandes, who has been a revelation since joining United a year ago.

No team in the Premier League has amassed more points than Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side since the purchase of the Portugal international.

Fernandes’ impact has been likened to that of Cantona in recent weeks, while others have compared the attacking midfielder to Paul Scholes.

And while O’Shea believes Fernandes is an excellent player, he does not think he is at Scholes’ level just yet.

“For me he still has a long way to go to be better than Paul,” the Irishman added.

“To be mentioned in that level already goes to show the impact that Bruno Fernandes has had. He’s been incredible.”

United will remain top of the Premier League table if they avoid defeat by Liverpool on Sunday.

