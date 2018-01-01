Jones fires top-four warning for Manchester United

Manchester United's faltering form over the Christmas period leaves them battling for a top-four spot in the Premier League, according to defender Phil Jones.

Jose Mourinho's side were held to a third consecutive draw when Saturday's game against Southampton at Old Trafford finished goalless.

United head into their New Year's Day clash at Everton 15 points behind leaders Manchester City and, having dropped to third in the table behind Chelsea, Jones concedes his team-mates should maybe be more concerned by the teams behind them in the fight for Champions League qualification.

"For sure [we are]," said the England international told reporters. "It's obvious if you look at the table.

"But we have to concentrate on ourselves. It sounds so cliche but we need to look after each other, stick together, which is what we will do, and keep going and keep battling.

"It's frustrating for us, frustrating for the fans and everyone involved but there's no point sitting here and sulking about it."

Former United captain Wayne Rooney will be fit to start against his old club at Goodison Park after overcoming the effects of a virus.