Jose Mourinho set for managerial return after snubbing Saudi Arabia move

Jose Mourinho looks to return to management after reportedly agreeing a deal to take over Turkish side Fenerbache, ending any talk of a return to the Premier League.

The 61-year-old has been out of work since Roma sacked him in January and has recently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. His name also came up as an outside candidate for a return to Chelsea before Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant post at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho is now set for the Turkish Super Lig, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who reports that the Portuguese will sign a two-year deal to take over at Fener.

Jose Mourinho is set for Fenerbahce

This comes after the Turkish side parted company with Ismail Kartal after narrowly losing out in an epic title race to rivals Galatasaray, despite losing just a single league game all season.

That marked a third consecutive second-placed finish for Fenerbache and Mourinho will be tasked with going one better in what will be his 11th managerial role.

Mourinho has won trophies in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy and this post will see him reunited with his former Manchester United midfielder Fred, who is currently with the Istanbul side.

The former Chelsea, Spurs and Real Madrid boss had recently been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, and has previously admitted that he believes he will manage there in the future.

“I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there,” he previously told MBC Egypt.

“I don't know when, but I am pretty sure of it. No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this. Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there.”

Mourinho will be seen on TV screens this weekend as he will be part of the TNT Sports team covering the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening.

