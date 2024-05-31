Jose Mourinho set for managerial return after snubbing Saudi Arabia move

Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to sign a two-year deal after six months out of the game

Jose Mourinho on the sideline during his time as Roma manager
Jose Mourinho is set to return to football management (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho looks to return to management after reportedly agreeing a deal to take over Turkish side Fenerbache, ending any talk of a return to the Premier League.

The 61-year-old has been out of work since Roma sacked him in January and has recently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. His name also came up as an outside candidate for a return to Chelsea before Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant post at Stamford Bridge.

