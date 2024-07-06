Juventus 'prepared to sell' Italy star but Serie A rivals lead race with cut-price deal is on the table

Juventus need to sell one of their star men before they can pursue a deal for their top target Teun Koopmeiners, according to Italian media reports

Federico Chiesa in action for Juventus (Image credit: Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa’s name has been hogging headlines this week, with the Juventus winger’s future in Turin in doubt and Premier League sides casting an eye towards Italy. The Azzurri star, fresh off a frustrating Euro 2024 campaign, has only one year remaining on his Bianconeri contract.

With a renewal looking unlikely and the clock ticking as Juve look to raise funds for other summer targets, Chiesa’s sale is now being talked about on the peninsula as a question of ‘when’, not ‘if’. Multiple Italian media reports over the last 48 hours have claimed that Juventus have set their price for any interested suitors at €25-30 million (£21-25m).

Of course, the Old Lady would be reluctant to lose the 26-year-old for nothing in a year’s time, but they are also eager to free up some funds for their top target, Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. Fabrizio Romano wrote that Juve will “consider a price tag of around €25m with add-ons included”, adding that the Turin club are “prepared to sell” as Chiesa isn’t part of new head coach Thiago Motta’s plans.

