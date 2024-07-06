Juventus 'prepared to sell' Italy star but Serie A rivals lead race with cut-price deal is on the table

Federico Chiesa’s name has been hogging headlines this week, with the Juventus winger’s future in Turin in doubt and Premier League sides casting an eye towards Italy. The Azzurri star, fresh off a frustrating Euro 2024 campaign, has only one year remaining on his Bianconeri contract.



With a renewal looking unlikely and the clock ticking as Juve look to raise funds for other summer targets, Chiesa’s sale is now being talked about on the peninsula as a question of ‘when’, not ‘if’. Multiple Italian media reports over the last 48 hours have claimed that Juventus have set their price for any interested suitors at €25-30 million (£21-25m).



Of course, the Old Lady would be reluctant to lose the 26-year-old for nothing in a year’s time, but they are also eager to free up some funds for their top target, Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. Fabrizio Romano wrote that Juve will “consider a price tag of around €25m with add-ons included”, adding that the Turin club are “prepared to sell” as Chiesa isn’t part of new head coach Thiago Motta’s plans.

Tuttomercatoweb concurred that Chiesa isn’t part of Juve’s project, while Mediaset write that he is on the way out and the Italian giants are already considering replacements – among them Manchester United returnee Jadon Sancho. Turin-based paper Tuttosport’s front page on Friday said: ‘Juve-Koop with Fede,’ referring to Juventus’ move for Koopmeiners depending on the sale of Chiesa first.



For now, though, all the talk when it comes to a potential next destination is further south in the capital. Roma are considered the frontrunners for Chiesa’s signature, with both coach Daniele De Rossi – a part of the Italy backroom staff for their Euro 2020 triumph three years ago – and Chiesa’s former team-mate Paulo Dybala said to be encouraging the former Fiorentina forward to head to the Eternal City.

Tuttosport say that Chiesa’s agent Fali Ramadani has spoken to Roma about a contract worth around €6m net per year – the same terms he is on in Turin – while the Giallorossi are prepared to fork out €25m plus another €5m in bonuses. In Rome, Corriere dello Sport write that De Rossi sees Chiesa as his preferred reinforcement on the wing and that Roma have been in talks with Ramadani over a deal.

Chiesa struggled to light up Italy's attack at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The difference here is their claim that Juve can no longer expect a €25-30m fee following a poor Euros for Chiesa, suggesting they could instead accept just €20m plus bonuses. Juve have been busy this summer.



Their appointment of Motta brought a need for a squad shake-up, with the former Bologna boss preferring a contrasting style of football to cautious predecessor Massimiliano Allegri. Douglas Luiz was the first big name to arrive from Aston Villa, while goalkeeper Michele De Gregorio will soon follow from Monza.



Netherlands international and Atalanta star Koopmeiners is the next name on their list, but the Europa League champions want €60m for his signature and Juve – who value him closer to €40m – need to bolster their coffers first. Chiesa’s value on the Transfermarkt portal is €35m, meaning his contract situation could lead to a cut-price deal for any interested parties.



However, the right winger has struggled for form in recent seasons and is coming off an underwhelming year in Turin. He scored nine goals in 33 games for Juventus in 2023/24 but struggled to make an impact at the Euros for Italy as the Azzurri’s attack fell flat.

