Kane limps out of Bournemouth clash
Harry Kane appeared to suffer an ankle injury after colliding with Asmir Begovic during Tottenham's clash with Bournemouth on Sunday.
Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane limped out of Sunday's clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
The Premier League's joint top-scorer appeared to twist his ankle under pressure from Asmir Begovic as he turned home Christian Eriksen's cross from an offside position.
After receiving treatment on the pitch for a few minutes, the 24-year-old trudged towards the dressing room and was replaced by Erik Lamela.
Tottenham made light work of his absence, cancelling out Junior Stanislas' early opener just a minute later through Dele Alli.
34 - We've been forced into an early change: 1-0 ⚪️ March 11, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.