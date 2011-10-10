Keane out of Ireland decider with Armenia

Keane, 31, played the full 90 minutes in Friday's 2-0 win in Andorra but complained of soreness in his abductor muscle during the early hours of Saturday.

Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni said after Saturday's training session that the Los Angeles Galaxy striker was a "strong doubt" for the game in Dublin and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirmed on Monday he would miss the match.

"Robbie Keane was released from the squad on Sunday morning due to injury and is devastated to miss Armenia. He will be there tomorrow to support the lads," an FAI spokesman said.

Simon Cox will replace Keane in attack with Stephen Kelly and Richard Dunne coming back into the side. They will replace Stephen Ward, who is suspended, and Darren O'Dea.

Ireland go into the Group B game in second place behind Russia. They can either win the group, finish second, or, if they lose to Armenia, be eliminated with the visitors instead making the play-offs as runners-up.

Striker Jonathan Walters meanwhile has joined up with the squad after an ankle injury forced him to miss the Andorra match.

Trapattoni named the following side to face Armenia:

Shay Given; John O'Shea, Richard Dunne, Sean St Ledger, Stephen Kelly; Damien Duff, Glenn Whelan, Keith Andrews, Aiden McGeady; Kevin Doyle, Simon Cox.