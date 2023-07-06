Kylian Mbappe given PSG ultimatum - sign new contract or leave NOW

Kylian Mbappe has been told by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he must sign a new contract this summer if he wants to stay with the Ligue 1 champions for the 2023/24 season.

Mbappe only signed a new deal, worth a reported £1m-per-week, with PSG in May 2022, but the contract is only valid for two years, with the Frenchman himself having the sole option of adding an extra year should he wish.

The Frenchman has made it clear he doesn't intend to stay at PSG beyond the summer of 2024, though, meaning he will be available on a free transfer in just 12 months time - something PSG, understandably, are completely against happening.

As a result, Al-Khelaifi highlighted the club's stance on the future of Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes while unveiling Luis Enrique as the club's new manager. Speaking to French outlet L'Equipe, the PSG president gave his star forward an ultimatum this summer.

"Our position is very clear," Al-Khelaifi said.

"If Kylian Mbappe wants to stay - we want him to stay - he needs to sign a new contract. We cannot let the best player in the world right now leave for free. That is impossible."

While Mbappe doesn't want to continue at PSG beyond 2024, he publicly stated he will continue with them for the upcoming season, in response to Le Parisien on Twitter, which suggested Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid this summer.

The 24-year-old tweeted: "LIES… At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy."

However, it seems his club have plans of their own, with a number of options available. Reports have suggested Real Madrid agreed a €250m deal to sign Mbappe this summer, though no further traction has so far been made.

Saudi Arabia is one of the few places in world football that can actually afford Mbappe, too, so while this is a move that seems unlikely, if PSG are truly desperate to offload him then there's always a possibility of this happening.

Similarly, Mbappe would have a few Premier League options, should he become available this summer. Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool would all be keen on signing him, though financial considerations will also factor any decisions.

