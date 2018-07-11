Lazio snap up Acerbi from Sassuolo
Defender Francesco Acerbi has been tasked with filling the void left by Stefan de Vrij's departure from Lazio.
Lazio have signed defender Francesco Acerbi on a five-year contract from Serie A rivals Sassuolo.
The Biancocelesti announced the completion of the deal on Wednesday, with the centre-back joining for an undisclosed fee.
Acerbi, who spent five seasons with Sassuolo, arrives as a replacement for Stefan de Vrij after the Dutch defender joined Inter on a free transfer.
The 30-year-old has won two caps for Italy and previously had a single-season spell with AC Milan.
Simone Inzaghi guided Lazio to fifth last term, securing a berth in the Europa League group stage.
UFFICIALE Francesco è un nuovo calciatore de ! July 11, 2018
