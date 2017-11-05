Lazio's clash with Udinese postponed

Lazio's Serie A clash against Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico was postponed on Sunday due to a waterlogged pitch.

Rome experienced a huge downpour just minutes before kick-off and the pitch was deemed to be unplayable by the referee 40 minutes after the scheduled start time.

Lazio, fourth in Serie A before Sunday's fixtures, could have overtaken Inter after Luciano Spalletti's side were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Torino at San Siro.

Udinese, meanwhile, were looking for a third consecutive win after victories against Sassuolo and Atalanta.

UFFICIALE: rinviata a data da destinarsi per impraticabilità del campo. November 5, 2017