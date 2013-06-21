Leverkusen sign defender Donati from Inter

The 23-year-old, who was part of Italy's Under-21 team that reached the European Championship final earlier this month and played on loan for Grosseto in Italy's second tier last season, signed a four-year deal, Leverkusen said in a statement.

"We have signed a player who has a lot of room for development," said Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voller. "Giulio will give us a lot of joy in the future."

Leverkusen, who were third in the Bundesliga last season, have already reinforced their ranks with the signing of talented South Korean forward Son Heung-min from Hamburg SV last week.