Leicester City chief: Liverpool and Chelsea target 'is one of the best goalkeepers I've seen'

Cakir is reported to be the subject of a £22m bid from runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Leicester's Lee Congerton was invited to watch Cakir in action against Fenerbache in the Turkish Cup semi-final by Trabzonspor's assistant manager Eddie Newton.

Formerly an assistant manager at Chelsea, Newton worked with Congerton there for five years.

Newton is believed to have already tipped off his old club about Cakir and the west Londoners are said to have sent scouts to watch him.

Congerton has claimed that Liverpool have already bid for the 23-year-old and says he could tell why.

"He is one of the best goalkeepers [Cakir] I have seen in my life," Congerton told Turkish outlet Karadeniz Gaztesi.

"I was wondering who the goalkeeper was that Liverpool offered £22 [€25m] million."

Congerton is understood to have watched the game alongside Newton, as well as scouts from Chelsea.

The Blues are reported to be lining up a £20m bid of their own for the Turkish goalkeeper.

Cakir has two international caps so far and is expected to be part of the Euro 2020 squad for this summer.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu declared Liverpool's offer a few weeks prior.

"There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer," Agaoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish-Football.

"So a team that [was currently] undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words, Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal."

It would seem that Leicester City are now a third Premier League party on the scene and it could mean a bidding war begins.

NOW TRY...

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

COVID-19 coronavirus: How is it affecting football? Premier League, Champions League, Euro 2020 updates and more