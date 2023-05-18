Liverpool report: Mason Mount set for move at the end of the season
Liverpool target Mason Mount is still looking likely to leave the club – despite the incoming Mauricio Pocheettino
Liverpool are growing increasingly confident of landing Mason Mount this summer – despite Mauricio Pochettino joining as manager.
That's according to one report, which says that Chelsea are becoming less and less sure that the Cobham graduate will remain at Stamford Bridge beyond his current deal. Mount is out of contract in 2024 and is rumoured to be less than keen on signing a long-term extension in line with some of the more recent arrivals in west London.
The influx of new Blues also makes Chelsea's hand difficult in negotiations, with England star Mount no longer one of the better-paid players at the club. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, however, is ready to step in.
"There is still no sign he will agree an extension," The Guardian (opens in new tab) says regarding Mount's situation, with the star most likely to end up at Liverpool, according to the outlet.
There had been increased confidence that a new manager could be able to tempt the midfielder to remain at the Bridge – but the impasse appears to be much the same as it was under the final few days of Graham Potter.
Mount has not broken into interim manager Frank Lampard's XI with any more regularity than he did under Potter, either.
The 24-year-old is also said to be of interest to former manager Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich and Arsenal, whose priority target this summer is Mount's childhood friend, Declan Rice. A bidding war may ensue for his signature.
The Guardian notes that Mateo Kovacic could also leave Chelsea, leaving the Blues two midfielders short before Pochettino even steps in.
Mount is valued to be worth around €65 million, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.
The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.
