Liverpool star considering lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia - if he accepts it'll create history: report

Liverpool will wave goodbye to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on June 30 upon the expiry of his contract at the club, and the midfielder has reportedly received an offer to join the Saudi Pro League ahead of next season.

The Reds are currently in the process of bolstering their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season after missing out on the Champions League, having already added Alexis Mac Allister to their midfield. Four players will leave Anfield this summer, including Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and the aforementioned Oxlade-Chamberlain.

According to the Daily Mail, Saudi Arabia have offered Oxlade-Chamberlain the chance to move to the Middle East with a lucrative contract.

Should the 29-year-old move, he will become the first England international to ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League, creating history in the process. In fact, no player from the British Isles has ever played in Saudi Arabia before, making Oxlade-Chamberlain a trailblazer in that respect.

Oxlade-Chamberlain leaves Liverpool after six seasons on Merseyside, following his £35m move from Arsenal in 2017. Injuries badly affected his time with the Reds, though he still managed 146 appearances and scored 18 goals as he lifted the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Regardless, five starts in all competitions in the 2022/23 term highlights Oxlade-Chamberlain's struggles, while his last England appearance came in November 2019 against Kosovo.

He is the latest high-profile player linked with a move to the nation, following Karim Benzema's, N'Golo Kante's and Kalidou Koulibaly's transfers there in recent weeks.

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of two big summer rebuilds.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who reportedly won't be moving to Merseyside.

Liverpool are also battling Arsenal for the signature of Romeo Lavia, following Southampton's relegation to the Championship.