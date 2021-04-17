Liverpool transfer news: Ibrahima Konate plays down Reds speculation

RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate has rebuffed rumours that he has discussed a summer switch to Liverpool.

The Reds are expected to go into the market for a centre-back, having seen the defence of their Premier League title hit hard by the losses of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for most of 2020/21.

Reports have linked Liverpool with a swoop for Konate, who has a £40 million release clause, with someone even going as far as to say a deal is almost done.

However, the 21-year-old, who has represented France up to U21 level, says that no approach has been made (via the Mirror): “There are a lot of rumours in football, and many believe them immediately.

“But neither me nor my representatives have received a call from Liverpool.

“In addition, I still have big goals with RB Leipzig.

“I have a contract until 2023, and contracts are there to be fulfilled.”

Konate signed from Sochaux in 2017 and has made 86 appearances for Leipzig, who lost 4-0 on aggregate to Liverpool in this season’s Champions League last 16.

The Red Bull-owned side have been Bayern Munich’s closest challengers in the Bundesliga this season, although with a seven-point gap to bridge with only five games remaining, they look unlikely to break Bayern’s eight-year stranglehold on the title.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are thought to still be keen on signing on-loan Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak on a permanent basis.

