Liverpool transfer news: Ismaila Sarr’s agent claims Reds refused to pay £35m asking price

Ismaila Sarr’s agent has claimed that his client agreed a January move to Liverpool, only for the Premier League champions to fail to pay Watford’s asking price.

The Senegal international was linked with a move to Anfield last summer, and speculation over a transfer returned last month.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a long-time admirer of the 22-year-old, who starred in a 3-0 victory over the Reds in February of last year.

Liverpool signed Diogo Jota last summer, which seemed to signal the end of their interest in Sarr.

But according to the player’s agent, the Reds held discussions with Watford’s £30m record signing in January.

However, Thierno Seydi says Liverpool’s failure to come up with the transfer fee scuppered the deal.

"A few days ago we were at the stage of Ismaila Sarr signing a contract with Liverpool,” he told Pan African Football .

"Everything was fixed, his monthly salary and the length of the agreement.

"I even asked Sadio Mane to find an apartment for him to live in. But in the end Liverpool were unable to put the necessary €40m (£35m) on the table to finalise the deal.

“English clubs have driven the transfer market in recent times. The fact that they are now struggling to come up with funds shows how deeply football is in crisis."

Seydi also claimed Manchester United were interested in Sarr, who is likely to depart Vicarage Road this summer if Watford fail to win promotion.

"United wanted Sarr during the summer window, and at the last moment they proposed a loan without the option to buy.

"But Watford didn't accept it. They wanted the loan to be accompanied with a sale option, with United having pre-emptive rights."

Liverpool will be looking to end their poor run of form when they face Leicester in a crunch Premier League clash on Saturday.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City: Where will Kylian Mbappe end up?

INTERVIEW Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?