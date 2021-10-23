Liverpool transfer news: Man City’s Raheem Sterling linked with Anfield return

Liverpool are considering a January bid to bring Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling back to Anfield, according to reports.

The England international’s future has been the cause of much speculation this season as he struggles for game time under Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, but Fichajes writes that the Spaniards face competition from Liverpool.

Sterling is understood to want a move after falling down the pecking order at the Etihad, and the Reds want to strengthen their attack.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are set to lose Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations in January, but City might be reluctant to let Sterling join a direct title rival.

Liverpool’s search for offensive reinforcements has seen them linked with any number of players in recent weeks and months.

As well as the short-term issue of what to do when two of their star attackers pack their bags and head off on international duty for a month mid-season, there is the question of longer-term refreshment of the forward line.

Sterling’s return therefore seems like a sensible option, as it could suit everyone.

He’s only started three Premier League games so far this season and will want to be featuring more regularly leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, now little over a year away.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season and the player eager to move elsewhere, Liverpool might be able to do a deal without spending an eye-watering sum.

Sterling might have some making up to do with the fans, though.

The manner of his Anfield exit in 2015 angered some supporters, as he pushed for an exit and was later booed on his return to Merseyside.

