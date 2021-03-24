Liverpool transfer news: Reds face competition for Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez

After a season blighted by injury, Liverpool are keen to strengthen at centre-back, with Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez on their radar.

According to AS, Los Blancos are keen to extend Nacho’s stay at the Bernabeu, but they are aware of interest from Roma and Juventus too.

The futures of Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez, who are out of contract this summer, have taken priority, but Nacho’s current deal will soon be entering its final year.

The centre-back, who came through the youth system at Real to make himself a valuable squad member over the last decade, has deputised well in Ramos’ absence this season.

He has started the last eight league games, with Zinedine Zidane’s side having won six and drawn the other two.

They are currently third in La Liga, two points off Barcelona and a further four behind leaders Atletico Madrid, with ten games remaining.

Nacho has struck up a good partnership with Raphael Varane, whose contract also expires next year and is facing a similarly uncertain future.

Although Nacho reportedly hopes to stay at Real, he is being closely monitored by several clubs who might be able to offer him more regular game time.

The 31-year-old has never reached 30 league appearances in a single season and risks being considered a permanent back-up.

Roma and Juventus have previously enquired about Nacho’s availability and could do so again when the transfer window reopens.

They are likely to be joined in their pursuit by Liverpool, who have suffered without Virgil van Dijk this season.

As well as the commanding Dutchman, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have also missed large chunks of a testing campaign that could still result in a failure to qualify for Europe.

Nacho has experience of winning multiple trophies at club level and has represented Spain on 22 occasions so far, including at the 2018 World Cup.