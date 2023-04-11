Liverpool report: Wonderkid dubbed 'the next Jack Grealish' set for move – and Pep Guardiola is a huge fan

Liverpool are looking at bringing 'the next Jack Grealish' to Anfield.

The Reds have made more of an effort in recent seasons to sign younger stars, with their squad ageing. Jurgen Klopp has seven players within his side all over 30, including his three first-choice captains, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner.

But teenagers Fabio Cavalho and Harvey Elliott have joined in recent seasons, alongside the likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate, to bring the age average down somewhat.

Liverpool have made a concerted effort to reduce the average age of their squad (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Now, the Mail (opens in new tab) has claimed that Bristol City star Alex Scott is on the radar for the Reds, as they look to improve their midfield.

Guernsey-born Scott is said to be on the radar for a host of Premier League clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, having impressed for the Robins over the last couple of years – but Liverpool appear to the biggest club after his services.

Capable of playing in attacking midfield or as a wingback under City boss Nigel Pearson, Scott has been compared to Jack Grealish – and not just for his short socks. The teen has a similar build and dribbling style to the England star, though is perhaps defensively better than Grealish.

Grealish himself called Scott "a top, top talent" (opens in new tab) following Bristol City's defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup this season, while Pep Guardiola called him an "unbelievable player" (opens in new tab).

Alex Scott has been praised by Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The midfielder trained with the likes of Southampton and Bournemouth in his youth but has since broken through to become a regular in the second tier. He has played 19 times of England youth sides.

Scott is worth €14m, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

