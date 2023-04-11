Liverpool report: Wonderkid dubbed 'the next Jack Grealish' set for move – and Pep Guardiola is a huge fan

By Mark White
published

Liverpool are eyeing up a move for the star described as the successor to Jack Grealish, according to reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on February 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking at bringing 'the next Jack Grealish' to Anfield.

The Reds have made more of an effort in recent seasons to sign younger stars, with their squad ageing. Jurgen Klopp has seven players within his side all over 30, including his three first-choice captains, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner.

But teenagers Fabio Cavalho and Harvey Elliott have joined in recent seasons, alongside the likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate, to bring the age average down somewhat. 

Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool during the preseason friendly match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Rajamangala Stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Liverpool have made a concerted effort to reduce the average age of their squad (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Now, the Mail (opens in new tab) has claimed that Bristol City star Alex Scott is on the radar for the Reds, as they look to improve their midfield. 

Guernsey-born Scott is said to be on the radar for a host of Premier League clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, having impressed for the Robins over the last couple of years – but Liverpool appear to the biggest club after his services. 

Capable of playing in attacking midfield or as a wingback under City boss Nigel Pearson, Scott has been compared to Jack Grealish – and not just for his short socks. The teen has a similar build and dribbling style to the England star, though is perhaps defensively better than Grealish.

Grealish himself called Scott "a top, top talent" (opens in new tab) following Bristol City's defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup this season, while Pep Guardiola called him an "unbelievable player" (opens in new tab).

Tyler Morton (6)of Blackburn Rovers in a challenge with Alex Scott (7) of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City at Ewood Park, Blackburn on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

Alex Scott has been praised by Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The midfielder trained with the likes of Southampton and Bournemouth in his youth but has since broken through to become a regular in the second tier. He has played 19 times of England youth sides. 

Scott is worth €14m, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 