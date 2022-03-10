Liverpool transfer report: Reds plan stunning Philippe Coutinho return but there's just one hitch

Liverpool are open to the idea of re-signing Philippe Coutinho this summer following the Brazilian's excellent displays on loan at Aston Villa, but will only consider pursuing their former star if he agrees to take a cut on his €480,000 per week salary.

That is according to various British media reports, with the Telegraph also claiming Villa themselves have been out off making a permanent move for the playmaker over his colossal wages at Camp Nou.

Coutinho still has one year left to run on his massive contract at Barcelona, which the 29-year-old signed in January 2018 after joining the Catalan giants for an eye-watering €135m. It's fair to say that transfer did not work out. Coutinho was expected to be the long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta, and has managed 39 goal involvements in 106 Barca appearances so far. While those numbers aren't terrible, he has fallen short of the standard expected of him.

The midfielder was loaned to Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 season, where he was a key member of the side which won a league, cup and Champions League treble. Upon returning to Spain, however, he's looked out of sorts, leading to the Aston Villa loan in January.

Clearly at home in the Premier League, the former Liverpool man already has six goal involvements in the English top-flight appearances this term. Liverpool are one of a number of clubs interested in bringing him back to England on a permanent basis, but his wages are a serious hinderance for all parties.

